U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Rodriguez and Senior Airman Kevin Vescio, 161st Maintenance Group, electrical and environmental systems technicians, monitors the bleed-air system for a KC-135R Stratotanker, June 4, 2022 at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix. The bleed-air system is utilized to check for pressurization discrepancies on the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 11:01
|Photo ID:
|7254011
|VIRIN:
|220604-Z-CC902-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.12 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pressurization Check, by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT