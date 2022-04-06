Pressurization Check

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Rodriguez and Senior Airman Kevin Vescio, 161st Maintenance Group, electrical and environmental systems technicians, monitors the bleed-air system for a KC-135R Stratotanker, June 4, 2022 at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix. The bleed-air system is utilized to check for pressurization discrepancies on the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

