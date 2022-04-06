Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pressurization Check

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Rodriguez and Senior Airman Kevin Vescio, 161st Maintenance Group, electrical and environmental systems technicians, monitors the bleed-air system for a KC-135R Stratotanker, June 4, 2022 at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix. The bleed-air system is utilized to check for pressurization discrepancies on the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    KC-135
    Arizona Air National Guard
    Arizona
    Airman
    KC-135R Stratotanker
    electrical and environmental systems

