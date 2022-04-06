Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln sailors perform teardown maintenance [Image 9 of 10]

    Abraham Lincoln sailors perform teardown maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.04.2022

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Taylor Green, from Shepherd, Mont., conducts teardown maintenance on a .50 caliber machine gun aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Clayton A. Wren)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    U.S. Navy
    Deployment
    CVN 72
    CONAC

