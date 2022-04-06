Abraham Lincoln sailors perform teardown maintenance

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Taylor Green, from Shepherd, Mont., conducts teardown maintenance on a .50 caliber machine gun aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Clayton A. Wren)

Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA