Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the "Black Aces" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, makes an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kassandra Alanis)

