PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the "Black Aces" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, makes an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kassandra Alanis)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 10:41
|Photo ID:
|7253998
|VIRIN:
|220604-N-CH260-1222
|Resolution:
|4956x3304
|Size:
|888.79 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS
