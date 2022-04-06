Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    446 MXS ensure readiness [Image 2 of 2]

    446 MXS ensure readiness

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Heather Cozad Staley 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carl Villanueva, an aircraft structural maintenance technician assigned to the 446th Maintenance Squadron, repairs a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, to return it to full mission capability, June 4, 2022, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Maintainers provide safe, reliable aircraft and dependable maintenance support to ensure global readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Heather Cozad Staley)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 19:01
    Photo ID: 7253698
    VIRIN: 220604-F-AH330-1008
    Resolution: 3667x2440
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 446 MXS ensure readiness [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Heather Cozad Staley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17 Globemaster III
    maintainer
    aircraft
    446 AW
    446 MXS

