446 MXS ensure readiness

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carl Villanueva, an aircraft structural maintenance technician assigned to the 446th Maintenance Squadron, repairs a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, to return it to full mission capability, June 4, 2022, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Maintainers provide safe, reliable aircraft and dependable maintenance support to ensure global readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Heather Cozad Staley)

