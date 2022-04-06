U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carl Villanueva, an aircraft structural maintenance technician assigned to the 446th Maintenance Squadron, repairs a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, to return it to full mission capability, June 4, 2022, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Maintainers provide safe, reliable aircraft and dependable maintenance support to ensure global readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Heather Cozad Staley)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2022 19:01
|Photo ID:
|7253698
|VIRIN:
|220604-F-AH330-1008
|Resolution:
|3667x2440
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 446 MXS ensure readiness [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Heather Cozad Staley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
