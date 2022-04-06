Airmen assigned to the 139th Communications Flight, Missouri Air National Guard, conduct post-attack reconnaissance at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 4, 2022. The wing was conducting a large-scale readiness exercise to test Airmen’s ability to perform in a degraded and contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2022 15:34
|Photo ID:
|7253576
|VIRIN:
|220604-Z-UP142-0165
|Resolution:
|5371x3581
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen participate in large scale readiness exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT