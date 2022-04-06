Airmen participate in large scale readiness exercise

Capt. Sean Navarro, chief of public affairs for the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, checks the seal of his gas mask at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 4, 2022. The wing was conducting a large-scale readiness exercise to test Airmen’s ability to perform in a degraded and contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
