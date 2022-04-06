Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, fill out a simulated chemical detection stanchion at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 4, 2022. The wing was conducting a large-scale readiness exercise to test Airmen’s ability to perform in a degraded and contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.04.2022 15:33 Photo ID: 7253568 VIRIN: 220604-Z-UP142-0009 Resolution: 5638x3759 Size: 1.75 MB Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen participate in large scale readiness exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.