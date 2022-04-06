Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen participate in large scale readiness exercise [Image 1 of 12]

    Airmen participate in large scale readiness exercise

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, fill out a simulated chemical detection stanchion at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 4, 2022. The wing was conducting a large-scale readiness exercise to test Airmen’s ability to perform in a degraded and contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 15:33
    Photo ID: 7253568
    VIRIN: 220604-Z-UP142-0009
    Resolution: 5638x3759
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
    This work, Airmen participate in large scale readiness exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS

    Exercise
    LRE
    MOPP gear

