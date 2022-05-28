U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division maneuver to battle positions during a multinational Defender Europe live fire exercise, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 27, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises taking place in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2022 15:32
|Photo ID:
|7253552
|VIRIN:
|220527-A-JR201-1012
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2 [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Tobias Cukale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
