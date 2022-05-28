Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2

Polish Army Leopard tanks assigned to the 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade, 11th Armored Cavalry Division move to a staging area during a multinational Defender Europe live fire exercise, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 27, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises taking place in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)

