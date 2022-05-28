Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2 [Image 10 of 13]

    Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.28.2022

    Photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Polish Army Leopard tanks assigned to the 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade, 11th Armored Cavalry Division move to a staging area during a multinational Defender Europe live fire exercise, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 27, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises taking place in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)

