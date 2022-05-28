Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2 [Image 9 of 13]

    Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.28.2022

    Photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Polish Army joint terminal attack controller coordinates close air support during a multinational live fire exercise as a part of Defender Europe 22, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 27, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises taking place in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 15:32
    Photo ID: 7253546
    VIRIN: 220527-A-JR201-1009
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2 [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Tobias Cukale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2
    Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2
    Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2
    Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2
    Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2
    Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2
    Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2
    Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2
    Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2
    Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2
    Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2
    Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2
    Defender Europe DPTA Multinational LFX 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4ID
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT