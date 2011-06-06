Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACAPOC(A) Remembers the Fallen

    UTAH BEACH, 1, FRANCE

    06.06.2011

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division

    The American Cemetary as seen by Paratroopers of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) on June 6, 2011. These Paratroopers are members of Task Force Normandy, which is a multinational force of U.S., U.K., French, and German Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen in a combined effort to remember and celebrate the 67th Anniversary of the D-Day operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix R. Fimbres)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2011
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACAPOC(A) Remembers the Fallen, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

