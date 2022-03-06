156th Wing Pride Month Education Conference

Dr. Yari Colon Torres, the LGBTQ+ veteran care coordinator with the VA Caribbean Healthcare System, speaks about Pride Month education during a conference at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 6, 2022. Colon instructed 156th Wing Airmen on healthcare services provided by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to LGBTQ+ veterans, such as mental health, hormone treatment, older transgender assistance and intimate partner violence support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

