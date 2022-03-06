Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th Wing Pride Month Education Conference [Image 3 of 3]

    156th Wing Pride Month Education Conference

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto 

    156th Wing

    Dr. Yari Colon Torres, the LGBTQ+ veteran care coordinator with the VA Caribbean Healthcare System, speaks about Pride Month education during a conference at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 6, 2022. Colon instructed 156th Wing Airmen on healthcare services provided by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to LGBTQ+ veterans, such as mental health, hormone treatment, older transgender assistance and intimate partner violence support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 08:37
    Photo ID: 7253362
    VIRIN: 220603-Z-HM700-1003
    Resolution: 7576x5051
    Size: 16.75 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th Wing Pride Month Education Conference [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    PRANG
    Air Force
    Pride Month

