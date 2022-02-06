220606-N-XN177-1139 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 lands on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 3, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.04.2022 06:34 Photo ID: 7253296 VIRIN: 220603-N-XN177-1139 Resolution: 4818x3212 Size: 1.35 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220606-N-XN177-1139 [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.