220606-N-XN177-1096 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Nevyn Harris, from Great Mills, Maryland, signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 to land on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 3, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

