220606-N-XN177-1037 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Timothy Rodriguez, left, from Houston, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Apprentice Ryan Demal, from National City, California, run across the flight deck after removing chocks and chains from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 3, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

