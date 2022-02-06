220606-N-XN177-1016 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 prepares to take off from the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 3, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.04.2022 06:34 Photo ID: 7253288 VIRIN: 220606-N-XN177-1016 Resolution: 4992x3328 Size: 1.46 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220606-N-XN177-1016 [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.