220524-N-XN177-1017 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 24, 2022) – Marine Corps Lt. Col. Peter Ban, left, Lt. Cmdr. Masayuki Hirase, and Lt. Noboru Takita, of the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force, center, and Major Eisuke Inatsu, , right, of the Japanese Air Self Defense Force observe flight operations aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 24, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2022 06:34
|Photo ID:
|7253286
|VIRIN:
|220524-N-XN177-1017
|Resolution:
|4253x2833
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 220524-N-XN177-1017 [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS
