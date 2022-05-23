Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220524-N-XN177-1012 [Image 2 of 14]

    220524-N-XN177-1012

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220524-N-XN177-1012 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 24, 2022) – Members of the Japanese Self Defense Force pose for a photo while observing flight operations aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 24, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 06:34
    Photo ID: 7253284
    VIRIN: 220524-N-XN177-1012
    Resolution: 4546x3028
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 220524-N-XN177-1012 [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    JSDF
    VMFA-121
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

