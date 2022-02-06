Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220603-N-CM110-1006 [Image 1 of 14]

    220603-N-CM110-1006

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220603-N-CM110-1006 PACIFIC OCEAN, Japan (June 3, 2022) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 prepares to land on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 3, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 06:34
    Photo ID: 7253283
    VIRIN: 220603-N-CM110-1006
    Resolution: 3143x2095
    Size: 612.52 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
