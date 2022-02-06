220603-N-CM110-1006 PACIFIC OCEAN, Japan (June 3, 2022) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 prepares to land on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 3, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.04.2022 06:34 Photo ID: 7253283 VIRIN: 220603-N-CM110-1006 Resolution: 3143x2095 Size: 612.52 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220603-N-CM110-1006 [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.