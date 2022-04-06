Paratroopers prepare for D-Day jump

A U.S. Army jumpmaster hands out static lines to paratroopers during Sustained Airborne Training (SAT) at Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France, June 4, 2022, in preparation for an airborne operation in honor of D-Day. On June 6,1944, more than 150,000 troops from the Allied Forces invaded Normandy, France, from the sea and air. More than 23,000 allied paratroopers participated in the invasion. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk)

