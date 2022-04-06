Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers prepare for D-Day jump [Image 5 of 7]

    Paratroopers prepare for D-Day jump

    FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    A U.S. Army jumpmaster hands out static lines to paratroopers during Sustained Airborne Training (SAT) at Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France, June 4, 2022, in preparation for an airborne operation in honor of D-Day. On June 6,1944, more than 150,000 troops from the Allied Forces invaded Normandy, France, from the sea and air. More than 23,000 allied paratroopers participated in the invasion. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
