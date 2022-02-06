Changes in Leadership a cause for ceremony at ADAB

Maj. Steven M. Draughon, the new commander of the 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, assumes command from Brig. Gen. Andy Clark, commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, during a change of command ceremony June 2, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Prior to his new assignment, Draughon was the Aircraft Maintenance Assignments Team Chief, Air Force Personnel Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Air Force Photo / Tech. Sgt Jeffrey Grossi)

