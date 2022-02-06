Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Changes in Leadership a cause for ceremony at ADAB [Image 4 of 5]

    Changes in Leadership a cause for ceremony at ADAB

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Steven M. Draughon, the new commander of the 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, assumes command from Brig. Gen. Andy Clark, commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, during a change of command ceremony June 2, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Prior to his new assignment, Draughon was the Aircraft Maintenance Assignments Team Chief, Air Force Personnel Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Air Force Photo / Tech. Sgt Jeffrey Grossi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 03:47
    Photo ID: 7253186
    VIRIN: 220602-F-UU934-1042
    Resolution: 7891x5261
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA, AE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Changes in Leadership a cause for ceremony at ADAB [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Changes in Leadership a cause for ceremony at ADAB
    Changes in Leadership a cause for ceremony at ADAB
    Changes in Leadership a cause for ceremony at ADAB
    Changes in Leadership a cause for ceremony at ADAB
    Changes in Leadership a cause for ceremony at ADAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Changes in Leadership a cause for ceremony at ADAB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    centcom
    afcent
    change of command
    inactivation
    380 aew
    ADAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT