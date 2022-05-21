Festival visitors wait in line to tour the C-17 Globemaster III during the Friendship Festival 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2022. The festival embodied the true spirit of friendship, welcoming more than 110,000 Japanese neighbors to meet with our Airmen and tour static displays of U.S and Japanese Aircraft while sharing our cultures and stories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

