Festival guests tour the inside of a C-17 Globemaster III during the Friendship Festival 2022 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2022. The festival embodied the true spirit of friendship, welcoming more than 110,000 Japanese neighbors to meet with our Airmen and tour static displays of U.S and Japanese Aircraft while sharing our cultures and stories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 21:11 Photo ID: 7253106 VIRIN: 220521-F-GM429-0276 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.1 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Friendship Festival 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.