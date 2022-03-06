220603-N-QP737-1055 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Brad Ellis, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron-5, installs a center stabilator on an MH-60S Night Hawk attached to HSC-5 aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), June 3, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The George H.W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Cabal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 19:52 Photo ID: 7253068 VIRIN: 220603-N-QP737-1055 Resolution: 2126x1417 Size: 223.16 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush Sailor Installs Equipment [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Kaylyn Jackson-Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.