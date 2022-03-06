Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush Sailor Installs Equipment [Image 2 of 10]

    USS George H.W. Bush Sailor Installs Equipment

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kaylyn Jackson-Smith 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220603-N-QP737-1033 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Zack Eastman, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron-5 installs a center stabilator on an MH-60S Night Hawk helicopter aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), June 3, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The George H.W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Cabal)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush Sailor Installs Equipment [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Kaylyn Jackson-Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

