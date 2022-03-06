Sailor Chains Jet

220603-N-OL632-1022 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Elijah Rodriguez, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, secures an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), June 3, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The George H.W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Felix Castillo Reyes)

