220603-N-TH560-1098 WASHINGTON (June 3, 2022) - Vice Adm. John B. Nowell Jr. gives remarks during his retirement ceremony at Washington Navy Yard’s Admiral Leutze Park. As guest of honor, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday presented Nowell with the distinguished service medal. Nowell's 38 years of service began at the U.S. Naval Academy; a career surface warfare officer, he served aboard five ships and commanded the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG-78) and Expeditionary Strike Group 7. Nowell was the Navy’s 59th Chief of Naval Personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette M. Mullinax)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 18:12 Photo ID: 7253039 VIRIN: 220603-N-TH560-1098 Resolution: 5802x3868 Size: 4.07 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNP VADM Nowell Retirement Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.