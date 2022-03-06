Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNP VADM Nowell Retirement Ceremony [Image 14 of 15]

    CNP VADM Nowell Retirement Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    220603-N-TH560-1098 WASHINGTON (June 3, 2022) - Vice Adm. John B. Nowell Jr. gives remarks during his retirement ceremony at Washington Navy Yard’s Admiral Leutze Park. As guest of honor, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday presented Nowell with the distinguished service medal. Nowell's 38 years of service began at the U.S. Naval Academy; a career surface warfare officer, he served aboard five ships and commanded the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG-78) and Expeditionary Strike Group 7. Nowell was the Navy’s 59th Chief of Naval Personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette M. Mullinax)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 18:12
    Photo ID: 7253039
    VIRIN: 220603-N-TH560-1098
    Resolution: 5802x3868
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
