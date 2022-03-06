CNP VADM Nowell Retirement Ceremony

220603-N-TH560-0945 WASHINGTON (June 3, 2022) - Vice Adm. John B. Nowell Jr. listens to his son, Lt. John B. Nowell III, as he recites “The Watch” during his retirement ceremony at Washington Navy Yard’s Admiral Leutze Park. Nowell's 38 years of service began at the U.S. Naval Academy; a career surface warfare officer, he served aboard five ships and commanded the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) and Expeditionary Strike Group 7. Nowell was the Navy’s 59th Chief of Naval Personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette M. Mullinax)

