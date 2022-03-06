Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNP VADM Nowell Retirement Ceremony [Image 9 of 15]

    CNP VADM Nowell Retirement Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    220603-N-TH560-0945 WASHINGTON (June 3, 2022) - Vice Adm. John B. Nowell Jr. listens to his son, Lt. John B. Nowell III, as he recites “The Watch” during his retirement ceremony at Washington Navy Yard’s Admiral Leutze Park. Nowell's 38 years of service began at the U.S. Naval Academy; a career surface warfare officer, he served aboard five ships and commanded the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) and Expeditionary Strike Group 7. Nowell was the Navy’s 59th Chief of Naval Personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette M. Mullinax)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 18:12
    Photo ID: 7253034
    VIRIN: 220603-N-TH560-0945
    Resolution: 6245x4163
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNP VADM Nowell Retirement Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary of the Navy
    CNP
    CNO
    SECNAV
    MyNavy HR

