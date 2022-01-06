U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Lopes, assigned to Eagle Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, greets President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev during the opening day of the HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition at International Fair Plovdiv, Bulgaria, June 1, 2022. The U.S. Army’s participation in HEMUS 2022 allows the development of security cooperation and strategic engagement to advance modernization and interoperability with the other U.S. agencies, allies and foreign partners. Bulgaria is a steadfast and gracious host, and the U.S. is honored to continue our long-term cooperation through engagements such as bilateral exchanges to improve partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dean Johnson, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 17:01 Photo ID: 7252926 VIRIN: 220601-A-BY519-0026 Resolution: 4707x3138 Size: 9.59 MB Location: PLOVDIV, BG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022 [Image 30 of 30], by SPC Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.