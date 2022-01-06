Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022 [Image 25 of 30]

    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022

    PLOVDIV, BULGARIA

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Spc. Dean Johnson 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Maj. Joshua Dusing, assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, greets President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev during the opening day of the HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition at International Fair Plovdiv, Bulgaria, June 1, 2022. The U.S. Army’s participation in HEMUS 2022 allows the development of security cooperation and strategic engagement to advance modernization and interoperability with the other U.S. agencies, allies and foreign partners. Bulgaria is a steadfast and gracious host, and the U.S. is honored to continue our long-term cooperation through engagements such as bilateral exchanges to improve partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dean Johnson, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 17:01
    Photo ID: 7252925
    VIRIN: 220601-A-BY519-0025
    Resolution: 5077x3385
    Size: 9.49 MB
    Location: PLOVDIV, BG 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022 [Image 30 of 30], by SPC Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022
    HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    EuropeanSupport2022
    HEMUS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT