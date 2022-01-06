HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition 2022

Bulgarian National Guard soldiers, assigned to the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense, bow their heads in unison to signify the conclusion of the drill and ceremony demonstration at the opening ceremony of the HEMUS International Defense Equipment and Services Exhibition at International Fair Plovdiv, Bulgaria, June 1, 2022. The U.S. Army’s participation in HEMUS 2022 allows the development of security cooperation and strategic engagement to advance modernization and interoperability with the other U.S. agencies, allies and foreign partners. Bulgaria is a steadfast and gracious host, and the U.S. is honored to continue our long-term cooperation through engagements such as bilateral exchanges to improve partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dean Johnson, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

