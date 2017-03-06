Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 celebrates five years at Niagara's 914th [Image 2 of 2]

    NIAGARA FALLS IAP, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    A wing formation photo with the C-130H Hercules (center) and KC-135R Stratotanker (right) June 3, 2017 at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Sawyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2017
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 15:29
    Photo ID: 7252748
    VIRIN: 170603-F-SP755-003
    Resolution: 3300x1076
    Size: 532.7 KB
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS IAP, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 celebrates five years at Niagara's 914th [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Celebrates Five Years at Niagara&rsquo;s 914th

    TAGS

    mission change
    C-130H
    KC-135R
    Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station
    914th AIr Refueling Wing formation

