A wing formation photo with the C-130H Hercules (center) and KC-135R Stratotanker (right) June 3, 2017 at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Sawyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 15:29
|Photo ID:
|7252748
|VIRIN:
|170603-F-SP755-003
|Resolution:
|3300x1076
|Size:
|532.7 KB
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS IAP, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
KC-135 Celebrates Five Years at Niagara’s 914th
