Soldiers, civilians mark D-Day anniversary with 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March

More than 100 Soldiers and civilians participated in the Norwegian Foot March on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, June 3. The marchers started at midnight and covered 18.6-mile march across the U.S. Army installation in northeastern Maryland. U.S. Army photo by Andrew D. Monath.

