More than 100 Soldiers and civilians participated in the Norwegian Foot March on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, June 3. The marchers started at midnight and covered 18.6-mile march across the U.S. Army installation in northeastern Maryland. U.S. Army photo by Andrew D. Monath.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 13:42
|Photo ID:
|7252525
|VIRIN:
|220603-O-MV775-022
|Resolution:
|3130x2347
|Size:
|927.6 KB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers, civilians mark D-Day anniversary with 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March [Image 3 of 3], by Andrew Monath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers, civilians mark D-Day anniversary during 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT