Soldiers, civilians mark D-Day anniversary during 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March

Sgt. Maj. Jessica Cho from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command completes the Norwegian Foot March on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, June 3. The 18.6-mile march was held to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the D-Day landings. U.S. Army photo by Andrew D. Monath.

