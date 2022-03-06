Sgt. Maj. Jessica Cho from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command completes the Norwegian Foot March on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, June 3. The 18.6-mile march was held to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the D-Day landings. U.S. Army photo by Andrew D. Monath.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 13:42
|Photo ID:
|7252512
|VIRIN:
|220603-O-MV775-775
|Resolution:
|4579x3434
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Soldiers, civilians mark D-Day anniversary during 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March
