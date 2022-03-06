Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers, civilians mark D-Day anniversary during 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March [Image 1 of 3]

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    20th CBRNE Command

    More than 100 Soldiers and civilians participated in the Norwegian Foot March on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, June 3. The march was held to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Courtesy photo.

    ruck march
    D-Day anniversary
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    20th CBRNE Command
    Norwegian Foot March

