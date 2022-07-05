FORT CARSON, Colo. -- Fort Carson spin instructor Lorraine Thorson encourages participants during the Cinco de Mayo spin class May 7, 2022. (Photo by Walt Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 12:48
|Photo ID:
|7252443
|VIRIN:
|220507-A-ON894-030
|Resolution:
|2325x1585
|Size:
|977.75 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Center hosts Cinco de Mayo spin class, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Center hosts Cinco de Mayo spin class
No keywords found.
