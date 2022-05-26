U.S. Navy Capt. Raul Acevedo, right, the executive officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C.
Stennis (CVN 74), and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Butts, from Clarksville, Tennessee, cut
a cake during a celebration for Asian American Pacific Islander Month, on the floating
accommodation facility, May 26, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard
working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul
as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to
resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication
Specialist 2nd Class Brennen Easter)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 12:17
|Photo ID:
|7252314
|VIRIN:
|220526-N-QY794-1011
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cake cutting [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Brennen Easter, identified by DVIDS
