Cake cutting

U.S. Navy Capt. Raul Acevedo, right, the executive officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C.

Stennis (CVN 74), and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Butts, from Clarksville, Tennessee, cut

a cake during a celebration for Asian American Pacific Islander Month, on the floating

accommodation facility, May 26, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard

working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul

as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to

resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication

Specialist 2nd Class Brennen Easter)

