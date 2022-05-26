Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cake cutting [Image 8 of 22]

    Cake cutting

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brennen Easter 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Capt. Raul Acevedo, right, the executive officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C.
    Stennis (CVN 74), and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Butts, from Clarksville, Tennessee, cut
    a cake during a celebration for Asian American Pacific Islander Month, on the floating
    accommodation facility, May 26, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard
    working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul
    as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to
    resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication
    Specialist 2nd Class Brennen Easter)

    This work, Cake cutting [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Brennen Easter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

