Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Untold Stories of Fort Bragg [Image 4 of 5]

    Untold Stories of Fort Bragg

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Brandon Elmore 

    4th Psychological Operations Group Public Affairs Office

    Peter Martherly an employee at Dragon Lanes conducts maintenance on pin machine on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 2, 2022. Proper maintenance ensures that all pin machines are working properly for the Fort Bragg community to enjoy their time bowling. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Brandon Elmore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 10:49
    Photo ID: 7252029
    VIRIN: 220602-A-YB781-1129
    Resolution: 5250x3500
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Untold Stories of Fort Bragg [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Brandon Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Untold Stories of Fort Bragg
    Untold Stories of Fort Bragg
    Untold Stories of Fort Bragg
    Untold Stories of Fort Bragg
    Untold Stories of Fort Bragg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Photo
    Bowling
    Mechanic
    Lanes
    Flash
    Pins

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT