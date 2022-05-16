Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American and Pacific Islander month celebration

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Croft 

    PCU JOHN F. KENNEDY

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 16, 2022) Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN79) stand next to a poster they created representing Japan during an Asian American and Pacific Islander month celebration. The month of May celebrates the service and sacrifices of Asian/Pacific Islanders throughout the United States. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael L. Croft)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American and Pacific Islander month celebration [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael Croft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

