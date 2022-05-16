NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 16, 2022) Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN79) stand next to a poster they created representing Japan during an Asian American and Pacific Islander month celebration. The month of May celebrates the service and sacrifices of Asian/Pacific Islanders throughout the United States. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael L. Croft)

