NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 16, 2022) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Lorena Lassonieves, assigned to the aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 70), stands next to a poster she created representing New Zealand during an Asian American and Pacific Islander month celebration. The month of May celebrates the service and sacrifices of Asian/Pacific Islanders throughout the United States. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael L. Croft)

