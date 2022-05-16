NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 16, 2022) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Lorena Lassonieves, assigned to the aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 70), stands next to a poster she created representing New Zealand during an Asian American and Pacific Islander month celebration. The month of May celebrates the service and sacrifices of Asian/Pacific Islanders throughout the United States. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael L. Croft)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 09:08
|Photo ID:
|7251765
|VIRIN:
|220516-N-NC372-004
|Resolution:
|4860x3235
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Asian American and Pacific Islander month celebration [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael Croft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
