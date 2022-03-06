Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Remembers the Battle of Midway

    GREECE

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    220603-N-YD328-0041NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 3, 2022) Navy Capt. Rafael C. Facundo (front left), commanding officer, Command Master Chief Igor F. Vargas (front right), and Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, participate in a commemoration and cake cutting in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., Allied, and Partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

