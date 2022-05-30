PHILIPPINE SEA (May 30, 2022) Sailors pose for a photo following a performance for an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Cintron)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 07:35
|Photo ID:
|7251564
|VIRIN:
|220530-N-MC925-1259
|Resolution:
|2432x3648
|Size:
|897.21 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 12 of 12], by SN Michael Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
