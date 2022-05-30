Abraham Lincoln celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 30, 2022) Command Master Chief Joel Rodriguez, left, joins Sailors perform the Haka traditional dance during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Cintron)

