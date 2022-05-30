Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 6 of 12]

    Abraham Lincoln celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.30.2022

    Photo by Seaman Michael Cintron 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 30, 2022) Sailors perform the Haka traditional dance during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Cintron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 07:36
    Photo ID: 7251558
    VIRIN: 220530-N-MC925-1141
    Resolution: 3221x2053
    Size: 380.42 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 12 of 12], by SN Michael Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    U.S. Navy
    Deployment
    CVN 72
    CONAC

