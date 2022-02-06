Naples Middle High School Class of 2022 Graduation

220602-N-IE405-1723 POZZUOLI, Italy (June 2, 2022) Naples Middle High School graduating student Sydney Stewart prepares to hug her father and Commanding Officer of U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Capt. James Stewart during the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony NSA Naples' Carney Park in Pozzuoli, Italy, June 2, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

