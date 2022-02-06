U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph P. McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division, takes a group photo with Soldiers at the end of the Carentan Battlefield tour held at Carentan, France, June 2, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 03:54
|Photo ID:
|7251387
|VIRIN:
|220602-Z-XG945-1271
|Resolution:
|4769x3578
|Size:
|10.71 MB
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MG McGeen Participates in D-Day 78th Anniversary Ceremonies [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT