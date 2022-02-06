Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG McGeen Participates in D-Day 78th Anniversary Ceremonies [Image 8 of 8]

    MG McGeen Participates in D-Day 78th Anniversary Ceremonies

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph P. McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division, takes a group photo with Soldiers at the end of the Carentan Battlefield tour held at Carentan, France, June 2, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

