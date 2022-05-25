A U.S. Airman assigned to the 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron connects a fuel hose to a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron during a hot-pit refueling at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 20, 2022. Hot-pit refueling is a technique used to eliminate downtime and increase reliability. After an aircraft lands and parks; instead of powering down the engines, the aircrew keeps an engine running while the aircraft is refueled. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 03:10 Photo ID: 7251361 VIRIN: 220525-F-WV456-0579 Resolution: 5211x3467 Size: 8.76 MB Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354 AMXS Airmen perform hot-pit refueling on F-16s [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.