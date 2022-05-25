Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354 AMXS Airmen perform hot-pit refueling on F-16s [Image 4 of 4]

    354 AMXS Airmen perform hot-pit refueling on F-16s

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron connects a fuel hose to a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron during a hot-pit refueling at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 20, 2022. Hot-pit refueling is a technique used to eliminate downtime and increase reliability. After an aircraft lands and parks; instead of powering down the engines, the aircrew keeps an engine running while the aircraft is refueled. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 03:10
    Photo ID: 7251361
    VIRIN: 220525-F-WV456-0579
    Resolution: 5211x3467
    Size: 8.76 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    This work, 354 AMXS Airmen perform hot-pit refueling on F-16s [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    hot pit refueling
    hot pit

