PRNG supports Covid-19 testing

Sgt. José Rodríguez (right) of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico registers a person in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, May 31 2022. In response to Covid-19, the Puerto Rico National Guard continued to assist the Department of Health to carry out Covid-19 tests throughout the island. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer)

