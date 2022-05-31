Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing [Image 2 of 4]

    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing

    SAN LORENZO, PUERTO RICO

    05.31.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Ferrer 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    PV2. Kevin Escobar of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico speaks with a citizen in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, May 31 2022. In response to Covid-19, the Puerto Rico National Guard continued to assist the Department of Health to carry out Covid-19 tests throughout the island. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 23:21
    Photo ID: 7251164
    VIRIN: 220531-Z-SJ606-1007
    Resolution: 4821x3214
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: SAN LORENZO, PR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRNG supports Covid-19 testing [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing
    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing
    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing
    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    COVID-19
    Operation Strong Front
    Join Task Force - Puerto Rico
    José Ferrer Robles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT