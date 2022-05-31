PRNG supports Covid-19 testing

PV2. Kevin Escobar of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico speaks with a citizen in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, May 31 2022. In response to Covid-19, the Puerto Rico National Guard continued to assist the Department of Health to carry out Covid-19 tests throughout the island. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer)
