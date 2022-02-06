220602-N-QP737-1006 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 2, 2022) Sailors look out at sea from the hangar bay during a live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), June 2, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Cabal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 22:29 Photo ID: 7251124 VIRIN: 220602-N-QP737-1006 Resolution: 3268x2179 Size: 282.1 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush Sailors Participate in Gunshoot [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.