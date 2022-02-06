Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush Sailors Participate in Gunshoot [Image 4 of 4]

    USS George H.W. Bush Sailors Participate in Gunshoot

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220602-N-QP737-1006 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 2, 2022) Sailors look out at sea from the hangar bay during a live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), June 2, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Cabal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 22:29
    Photo ID: 7251124
    VIRIN: 220602-N-QP737-1006
    Resolution: 3268x2179
    Size: 282.1 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    COMPTUEX
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB
    Conac

